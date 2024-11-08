Libra: Maintaining good health will allow you to actively engage in sports competitions. You may also receive benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties, along with some unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. Be mindful of your words with your loved ones; saying something harsh could lead to regret later. Staying up-to-date is beneficial, but balancing this with quality family time is essential. Today, some neighbors may misrepresent aspects of your personal life, so be cautious. Take the opportunity to spend meaningful time with your partner; these moments can deepen your emotional bond. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by giving moon-themed gifts like white or silver-colored items such as fabrics, pearls, or sweets.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.