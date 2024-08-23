Pesco-vegetarian diet may help reduce mortality in older adults: Study

A study by Loma Linda University suggests that a pesco-vegetarian diet, which includes seafood, may be beneficial for older adults

While vegetarian diets are associated with lower mortality rates, this advantage diminishes for those over 80

Elderly vegetarians were found to have a higher risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson's, dementia, and stroke

The study indicates that a pesco-vegetarian diet offers a small yet noticeable advantage over strict vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets for the elderly

Gary Fraser, a professor at Loma Linda University, emphasizes the need to address the increased neurological risks in older vegetarians

Data from 96,000 participants showed vegetarians had a 12% lower risk of death compared to non-vegetarians

Participants on a pesco-vegetarian diet had an 18% reduction in death risk, while those on a lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet had a 15% reduction

Vegans had a 3% decrease in death risk, with male vegans faring better than females

The study suggests that pesco-vegetarian diets could become a new global lifestyle trend but requires further research

