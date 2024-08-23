{{ primary_category.name }}
A study by Loma Linda University suggests that a pesco-vegetarian diet, which includes seafood, may be beneficial for older adults
While vegetarian diets are associated with lower mortality rates, this advantage diminishes for those over 80
Elderly vegetarians were found to have a higher risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson's, dementia, and stroke
The study indicates that a pesco-vegetarian diet offers a small yet noticeable advantage over strict vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets for the elderly
Gary Fraser, a professor at Loma Linda University, emphasizes the need to address the increased neurological risks in older vegetarians
Data from 96,000 participants showed vegetarians had a 12% lower risk of death compared to non-vegetarians
Participants on a pesco-vegetarian diet had an 18% reduction in death risk, while those on a lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet had a 15% reduction
Vegans had a 3% decrease in death risk, with male vegans faring better than females
The study suggests that pesco-vegetarian diets could become a new global lifestyle trend but requires further research
