Pisces: You might feel a surge of religious sentiment today, prompting you to visit a holy place for divine guidance from a spiritual leader. Important tasks may be delayed due to financial challenges. There could be concerns about an infant’s health. Differences in opinions might strain personal relationships. Recognize the value of your time; staying around people who are difficult to understand only leads to more problems. Your spouse’s behavior might affect your professional relationships today. Enjoying a good movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday could be a perfect way to unwind. Remedy: To improve your financial health, consider helping and serving patients in a hospital.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.