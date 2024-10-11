Pisces: Today's entertainment should focus on sports and outdoor activities. An old friend may reach out for financial help, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your own finances. Your witty personality will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes, as it might upset them. Consider taking the younger family members to a park or shopping mall for some fun. If a planned meeting gets canceled due to your spouse's health, you may end up enjoying an even better time together. It's never too late to plan for a brighter future. Use today to map out a promising path for yourself and your family. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.