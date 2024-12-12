Pisces: Only you truly know what’s best for you, so be strong, confident, and make quick decisions, ready to face the consequences. Those who have been careless with their spending may soon realize its value, as an urgent need could arise. Someone close to you may be in an unpredictable mood today. Offer your help to someone who needs guidance in finding success in love. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—actively seek them out. You might plan to tidy up and reorganize your home, but it’s unlikely you’ll find the time today. An old friend may bring back fond memories you share with your life partner. Remedy: To enhance positive experiences in your family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.