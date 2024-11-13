Pisces: Watch your weight and try to avoid overeating. Use your creative ideas to earn some extra income. Sharing your problems with family can ease your mind, but don’t let pride stop you from opening up about important issues—keeping things bottled up will only make matters worse. Your partner will be in a romantic mood today. You’ll show an impressive ability to learn new things, so consider exploring travel opportunities. Today, your married life will be filled with joy, fun, and contentment. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm and 5:00 p.m.