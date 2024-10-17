Pisces: Emotional instability may affect you today, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. Keep a close eye on your movable belongings, as there’s a risk of theft. However, unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your household with joy. Love will feel extra sweet today—like savoring the finest chocolate. Businesspeople will have a productive day, with sudden business trips bringing promising results. Be cautious, though—an unintentional remark could hurt a family member's feelings, and you might spend the rest of the day making amends. Expect delightful food and romantic moments to add a spark to your day. Remedy: Wear white clothing regularly to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.