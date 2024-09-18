Pisces: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and holding it in could worsen your physical health. Engage in physical activity to release the stress and consider stepping away from the irritating situation. You'll radiate positive energy today and leave the house in a good mood, but any theft of your valuable items might affect your mood. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. You may face some disagreements with your partner and have trouble explaining your perspective. Despite any controversies or office politics, you will manage everything effectively today. It’s best to stay away from people and focus on yourself. Your spouse's poor health might impact your work, but you'll find a way to handle everything. Remedy: Donate black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 4 pm.