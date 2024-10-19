Pisces: Combat feelings of isolation and loneliness by spending quality time with your family. Make use of what you already have before considering new purchases. You may find yourself worrying about the health of a female family member. Take this opportunity to refresh your friendships by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Today, you’ll receive compliments that you’ve always longed to hear. With the love of your spouse, you’ll find it easy to forget the hardships of life. The stars suggest that you might spend a significant amount of time watching television today.

Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.