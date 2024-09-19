Pisces: A flare of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations, so stay calm. Investing for the long term will bring you significant gains. Unexpected news from a distant relative will brighten your day. However, your beloved may want to express their thoughts today instead of listening to yours, which could leave you feeling upset. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Elders of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. By the end of the day, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of a happy married life. Remedy: Keeping showpieces or idols made from plaster of Paris in your home will help promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.