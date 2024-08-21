Pisces: Your playful, childlike side will emerge today, putting you in a cheerful mood. You’re likely to receive financial benefits from your maternal side, possibly with support from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Unexpected guests may arrive at your home in the evening. You'll feel closely connected with your partner today, a sure sign of love! Your artistic and creative talents will attract praise and bring unexpected rewards. You may want to spend quality time with your family later in the day, but a possible argument with someone close could dampen your spirits. However, you'll enjoy a warm and comforting hug from your spouse. Remedy: Promote peace and harmony at home by placing flowers, a money plant, and an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

• Lucky Color: Maroon

• Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM