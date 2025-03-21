Pisces: Your commitment to health and energy conservation will serve you well as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a packed schedule, you’ll manage to keep fatigue at bay. There is potential for financial gains today, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Be mindful about sharing personal or confidential information. Your partner may struggle with your unpredictable behavior, so try to be patient and understanding. Attending seminars and exhibitions could bring valuable knowledge and new connections. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face an adverse reaction. Surrounding yourself with the right people and maintaining a positive mindset will help you steer your life in the right direction. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, place an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.