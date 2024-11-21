Pisces: Your health will be in excellent condition today. Businesspeople may benefit financially with the support of a close friend, which could help resolve several ongoing issues. Family members will be attentive to your needs and offer their support. However, failing to fulfill promises might leave your partner feeling upset, so tread carefully in your commitments. At work, you’ll receive appreciation and encouragement from colleagues. While you have some free time, you might not use it productively, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Additionally, making plans without consulting your spouse could lead to a negative reaction. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.