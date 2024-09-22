Pisces: No need to worry about your health today—those around you will uplift your mood and spirits. If you invest with a long-term perspective, you can expect significant gains. Your cheerful and energetic mood will spread happiness to those around you. Be mindful of your partner’s preferences and avoid wearing clothes they dislike to avoid any offense. Today, you’ll have the energy and skills to increase your earning potential. Your competitive spirit will give you an edge in any contest. Though you may face some challenges with family members, your spouse will offer comfort and affection by the end of the day. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.