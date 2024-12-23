Pisces: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you peace and clarity today. Long-standing financial arrears and dues are likely to be recovered, easing some of your worries. Support from relatives will lighten your mental load and provide comfort. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart with warmth. However, it’s best to avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. While staying in tune with the times is important, remember to prioritize your family and spend meaningful time with them. Your partner’s romantic side will shine brightly today, making it a day to cherish. Remedy: For success in business or work, consider donating blood to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.