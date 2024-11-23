Pisces: You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, so it's best to avoid situations that could lead to emotional pain. A creditor might approach you for loan repayment, and while you'll manage to pay them, it could cause financial strain. To prevent future difficulties, it’s advisable to avoid borrowing money. Your friends will lift your spirits with plans for an exciting evening. Help someone envision their success in love, offering encouragement and support. Be mindful to interpret situations correctly, as overthinking could waste your time. A lack of support from your partner during tough times might lead to disappointment. From a health perspective, running can be a great activity—it's free and highly effective. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, donate green fabric and bangles to kinnars (eunuchs). They are ruled by Mercury, and showing kindness to this marginalized group can help alleviate the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.