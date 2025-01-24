Pisces: Find comfort and peace in the company of children. Their innocence and joy, whether they are your own or others’, have a therapeutic effect that can help calm your anxiety. Improved finances will allow you to purchase essential items, but avoid letting friends or relatives manage your money, as this could lead to overspending. Today, you and your partner will be deeply connected, setting everything else aside to focus on each other. Be mindful of your words, as you might unintentionally hurt a family member's feelings. If this happens, you’ll spend your time making amends. A letdown from your partner might lead to serious relationship challenges, so approach the situation with care and patience. Avoid investing in unfamiliar stocks or companies without consulting trusted advisors. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.