Pisces: Start your day with Yoga and Meditation to boost your energy and sustain it throughout the day. Handle banking matters with care and attention. Expect your friends to lift your spirits with exciting plans for the evening. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, and you might receive compliments at work. It's important to dedicate time to relationships and the people you value most. Today, you'll experience the full extent of your partner's romantic side. Remedy: To enhance prosperity, greet the rising Sun with admiration while reciting ‘Om’ 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.