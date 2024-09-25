Pisces: Today, you'll be under the enchanting spell of hope. Investing for the long term could lead to substantial gains. It’s a day filled with happiness as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. However, take note of past defeats, as proposing today might not go as planned. Expect a highly active and social day where people will seek your advice and readily agree with you. Favorable planetary alignments will provide you with plenty of reasons to feel content today. Just be aware that your spouse may seem insensitive to your health. Remedy: To enhance your love life, gift your partner something in red or orange.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.