Pisces: Your health and habit of conserving energy will serve you well as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll handle fatigue easily. New money-making opportunities may arise, and some of you might consider buying jewelry or household items. Be mindful of your words today, as harsh comments could disrupt harmony with your partner. Use your professional skills to boost your career prospects—you’re likely to achieve great success. Make the most of your abilities to stay ahead. You understand the value of personal space, and you may find yourself with extra free time today. Consider using it to play a game or hit the gym. However, your spouse might reveal a less pleasant side today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, bundle five iron nails and lime in black and white fabric and let it flow in running water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7:30 p.m.