Pisces: Your health will remain stable despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a lifelong commitment. Today, your parents might express concern over your extravagant spending, and you may face their frustration. If you're seeking emotional support, you’ll find comfort from your elders. However, even thoughtful gifts might fail to lift your partner’s spirits today. Progress in your work is likely, and you might spend your free time watching a web series on your phone. Be mindful, though, as your spouse’s health issues could disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: To enjoy a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.