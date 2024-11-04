Pisces: Be mindful of others’ feelings when making judgments. A hasty or unfair decision could not only harm them but also bring you unnecessary stress. Today, an old friend may offer valuable business advice that could boost your profits if followed. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell. Be cautious of a third person who may cause friction between you and your partner. Your boss’s good mood could bring a lively, positive vibe to the workplace. Respect your time and avoid spending it with people who are hard to understand, as it may only lead to frustration. Your spouse’s mood might be tense, which could affect you as well. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for harmony and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.