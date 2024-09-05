Pisces: Smile, as it’s the best remedy for all your problems. Money concerns may weigh on your mind today, so it’s wise to seek advice from a trusted confidant. Spending time with friends and relatives will lift your spirits, and you’ll feel happy in their company. The love from your partner will surround you today, making it a truly wonderful and romantic day. Be open to new moneymaking ideas that may come to you. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or sports match at home with siblings, strengthening the bond between you. Though love after marriage can seem challenging, you’ll experience it deeply today. Remedy: Wear multi-colored printed clothes to boost success in your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.