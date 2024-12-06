Pisces: Your friends will be supportive today and bring happiness into your life. Conservative investments could lead to profitable returns. Strengthening your bond with your spouse will foster peace, happiness, and prosperity at home. However, your romantic plans may be impacted by your spouse’s health issues. You may prefer solitude over socializing, using your free time for tasks like tidying up the house. While your spouse's demands might feel overwhelming, the day is favorable for initiating new ventures or projects. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays to enhance love and harmony in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Avoid White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.