Pisces: Recognize your true potential—it's not a lack of strength, but willpower that you need to tap into. Financial improvement is on the horizon. An unexpected piece of news from a distant relative will brighten your day. Love today will feel as refreshing as spring—filled with flowers, sunshine, and butterflies, making you feel the romantic spark. Those in creative professions may face challenges today, which could help you realize the value of a steady job over creative work. Housewives can relax after completing household chores by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. In married life, love and good food are essential, and today, you'll experience the best of both. Remedy: For a healthy life, set aside a portion of your food and share it with cows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 11 am.