Pisces: Today, you’ll need to make an important decision that may leave you feeling tense and anxious. Financial challenges could cause some critical tasks to be delayed. Be wary of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t waste your energy on those who talk but don’t deliver. If you’re planning a short getaway with your partner, it promises to be a truly memorable experience. Your communication and work skills will be particularly impressive today. It's an excellent day for your married life, so take the time to express your love to your partner. Encountering a charming stranger during your trip could lead to some valuable experiences. Remedy: For excellent health, try using copper or gold spoons when eating.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.