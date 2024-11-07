Pisces: Practicing yoga and meditation will support both your physical and mental well-being today. An old friend may reach out with valuable advice to increase your business profits—if you follow it, you could see great results. You’ll enjoy extra affection from your spouse and children, adding warmth to the day. Take a moment to reconnect with a friend by reminiscing over the good times you’ve shared. Your supervisors might be especially supportive today. Although the morning may feel a bit exhausting, positive outcomes will gradually unfold. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to connect with someone close. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful, unforgettable gesture. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati can bring blessings and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 pm.