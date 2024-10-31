

Sagittarius: You may find yourself distracted by unwanted thoughts today. Engaging in physical exercise can help clear your mind—after all, an idle mind can lead to negativity. Today, focus on learning how to save and invest wisely. Expect friends to be more supportive than usual, but be careful with overly sentimental remarks with your sweetheart. If you’re employed, you might encounter a few challenges at work, as minor mistakes could attract your seniors’ attention. For traders, the day should progress smoothly. Avoid spending excessive time with friends, as it may lead to future complications. Small gestures, like fulfilling a craving or sharing a hug, can mean a lot to your partner today, so try not to overlook them. Remedy: Keeping Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth may help promote better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.