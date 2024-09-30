Sagittarius: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and dampen your spirits. It's best to let go of these concerns, as they will only make matters worse. If you strategize wisely, you could make some extra money today. Exciting news of a new family member may uplift your spirits—celebrate by hosting a joyful gathering in anticipation. Romance will be sweet today, as you indulge in the richness of love. It's an excellent day to initiate new projects and plans. In your free time, you may enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. The evening with your spouse promises to be truly delightful. Remedy: Improve your health by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.