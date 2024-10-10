Sagittarius: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you stay relaxed today. However, unexpected bills may put a strain on your finances. An evening social event will turn out to be much more enjoyable than you anticipated. If you're considering marrying your partner, today is a good day to discuss it, but make sure you understand their feelings first. Any pending projects or plans are likely to move toward completion. You may find time to spend with your spouse despite your busy schedule, though minor disagreements could arise. Still, you'll have plenty of moments to enjoy the joy of married life. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, wash your feet before eating, or at least remove your footwear while dining.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.