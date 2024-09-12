Sagittarius: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that positive actions and thoughts today will bring you the relief you need. Financial worries will ease as your parents step in to help. It’s best to steer clear of issues that could spark arguments with loved ones. Romance will fill your heart today. Avoid daydreaming, as it could lead to setbacks—don’t rely on others to complete your tasks. While taking care of your family’s needs, you often neglect yourself, but today you'll finally find some time to relax and explore a new hobby. This day might turn out to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: For success in business, consider donating red lentils to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.