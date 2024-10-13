Sagittarius: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't lose heart—work harder to achieve your goals. Treat these challenges as stepping stones to future success. A relative will offer support during difficult times. Focus on making investments with a long-term perspective for better returns. Be mindful of family needs, as overworking may cause you to overlook them. Spend quality time with your partner to strengthen your bond and understanding. It’s a good day to send out resumes or attend an interview. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. While some believe marriage is about arguments and physical intimacy, today will bring peace and harmony. Remedy: To foster positive feelings among family members, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.