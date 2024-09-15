Sagittarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you unwind. Today, you may find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to plan a solid budget to manage any financial challenges. You might hear from distant relatives, brightening your day. Romance is in the air, making it a good day for love. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated at work. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You could find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by enjoying curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2.15 pm.