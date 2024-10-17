Sagittarius: You may finally overcome a long-standing illness, bringing relief and renewed energy. A disagreement with your spouse over financial matters could arise, but your calm approach will help resolve it smoothly. Today, it's essential to listen to and act on others' advice—it could be beneficial. You'll experience the joy of deep, soulful love, so make sure to set aside time to cherish it. A positive mindset will keep your spirits high at work, and building new contacts will open doors for future career growth. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions today. Instead, you'll relish some peaceful alone time, enjoying the solitude. Life always has surprises, and today your partner will reveal a side that leaves you amazed. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.