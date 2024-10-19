Sagittarius: Letting anger get the best of you may turn small issues into major conflicts, upsetting your family members. True wisdom lies in keeping anger under control—burn it before it burns you. Be open to new investment opportunities, but proceed only after carefully evaluating their feasibility. Social events today offer a great chance to build connections with influential people. A spontaneous romance might spark if you head out with friends in the evening. Unfortunately, some of your free time could be lost to unproductive tasks. However, you’ll cherish this day with your spouse as one of the best of your life. Those working in the media will have a particularly favorable day. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.