Sagittarius: Stick to a healthy, low-calorie diet and stay committed to your exercise routine. Financial security is essential for tough times, so start saving and investing today to avoid potential difficulties. Spend your evening with friends; it will lift your spirits. Your love life flourishes today, reminding you of the beauty of your actions. Be cautious in your decisions—don’t share your ideas until you are confident in their success. Today, you won’t be concerned with others' opinions and will prefer to enjoy some peaceful solitude in your free time. You and your spouse will create an unforgettable memory together. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.