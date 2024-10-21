Sagittarius: Happiness surrounds you today, and you seem attuned to what others expect from you. However, avoid overspending, even in your generosity. Take some time to relax with family members and enjoy their company. You may encounter disagreements with your partner, making it challenging to convey your perspective. Stay calm and focus on understanding each other’s viewpoints. Expect additional responsibilities at work, which may call for your focus and dedication. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time to indulge in activities you love. A clash of opinions could lead to conflict with your partner. Approach discussions with patience to avoid unnecessary tension. Remedy: Eating honey before meeting your partner can help foster a sweeter, more memorable connection.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.