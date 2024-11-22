Sagittarius: Your spouse’s health may need extra care and attention today. Be cautious with your spending, as visiting close relatives could strain your finances. This is an excellent day to strengthen your bond with your wife—remember that love and trust require commitment from both partners. Take responsibility and communicate openly to nurture your relationship. You may encounter opportunities for success, symbolized by "catching the loveliest bass in the lake." However, the day might feel like a mix of pleasant and challenging events, leaving you both energized and drained. Life will take an exciting turn as your spouse sets aside past disagreements, showing you warmth and affection. To make the most of your day, plan activities thoughtfully to avoid feeling like time has been wasted. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting “ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः” (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.