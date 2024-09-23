Sagittarius: Your friends may introduce you to someone special today, who will have a profound impact on your way of thinking. Unexpected expenses could strain your finances, so be mindful of your budget. It's a great day to indulge in self-care and focus on what brings you joy. Your love life may progress slowly but steadily. Your artistic and creative talents will be recognized today, earning you praise and unexpected rewards. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time to enjoy your favorite activities. A disagreement with relatives may arise, but by the day's end, everything will resolve harmoniously. Tip: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.