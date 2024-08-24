Sagittarius: Take a long walk to benefit your health. Avoid making any long-term investments today, and instead, enjoy some quality time with a good friend. Be flexible with your family to maintain harmony. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you'll realize how fortunate you are to have a wonderful sweetheart. Avoid unnecessary arguments today, as they could spoil your mood and waste time. Plan something exciting with your spouse, as love is the most profound feeling. Use this opportunity to build your beloved’s confidence and elevate your relationship. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree to promote peace and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.