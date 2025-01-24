Sagittarius: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga can bring spiritual and physical benefits. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education today. An important message received by post could bring joy to the entire family. Trust your partner and avoid doubting their loyalty. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this can disrupt harmony at home. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune, today might bring a sense of relief and blessings. For traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign, a significant profit could turn a long-awaited dream into reality. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.