Sagittarius: The support of influential individuals will greatly boost your morale today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities could bring you mental peace and emotional stability. Your charm and pleasant personality will attract new friendships and help strengthen your network. There’s also a chance that someone may express their romantic feelings for you. It’s an excellent day to pursue your goals—recharge yourself and stay focused on achieving them. Don’t hesitate to seek help from friends; their support will uplift your spirits and push you closer to success. Make the most of your free time by disconnecting from others and engaging in activities you love. This will not only rejuvenate you but also bring positive changes to your life. Today, you’ll feel a deep connection with your spouse, realizing that every vow made during your marriage truly holds meaning—your partner is your soulmate. Remedy: To maintain harmony at home, place a silver bowl filled with white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.