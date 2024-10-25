Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care today, especially while walking, to avoid any mishaps. It’s wise to plan your finances and start saving now, as unexpected expenses may arise. On a positive note, you will be able to settle all outstanding family debts, bringing relief. Your love life feels especially blessed today, filling your heart with joy. However, be mindful of unnecessary arguments—they can dampen your mood and waste valuable time. In married life, small gestures like touches, hugs, and kisses carry deep meaning, and you will experience this closeness with your partner today. Cooking a special meal together could add an extra spark to your relationship. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.