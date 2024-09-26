Sagittarius: Don’t rely on fate to improve your health—fortune rarely comes on its own. It's time to take control of your weight and restart your exercise routine to regain your well-being. You may spend a significant amount of money on a gathering with friends today, but your financial stability will remain intact. Your children may require more attention but will be supportive and caring. Trust in your partner’s loyalty. Be cautious in your actions, and hold off on presenting any ideas until you’re confident they will succeed. If you feel disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for peace and guidance. Today, you will relive cherished romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: For professional success, distribute yellow sweets such as laddoo or boondi at sacred places and spaces.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.