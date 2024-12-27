Sagittarius: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Be cautious with your planning, as unrealistic expectations might lead to financial strain. Your cheerful and energetic demeanor will spread joy to those around you. Love seems to be favoring you, making your romantic life blissful. Spending time with an elder family member could provide valuable life lessons and deeper insights. Your marital life will feel exceptionally harmonious and fulfilling. You might accompany your family on an outing—while you may feel hesitant at first, you’re likely to enjoy the experience as the day unfolds. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values will help you achieve financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.