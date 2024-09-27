Sagittarius: Quick action on your part will resolve a long-standing issue. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to theft or loss. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and a reason to celebrate. You'll be surrounded by the affection of your partner today, making it a truly beautiful day. However, beware of getting into pointless arguments, as they could sour your mood and waste valuable time. Love will color your world today, making everything seem brighter and more vibrant. When joking with friends, be cautious not to cross any lines, as it might harm your friendship. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before starting any important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.