Sagittarius: A burst of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations today. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances, as they may cause you to misplace or lose items. On the positive side, you’ll find that family members respond to you favorably. Stay cheerful and be brave in dealing with any challenges in your love life. Collaborate with creative people who share your ideas. Although you’ll have plenty of free time, you might not find satisfaction in your activities. You can expect a lovely romantic day, but some health issues might be a concern. Remedy: To ensure a successful financial life, consider donating black woolen blankets to those in need.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM