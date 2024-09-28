Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you plenty of time to unwind today. New opportunities for earning money look promising. However, a family member's behavior might upset you—take time to talk things through. Be mindful of your actions when you're out with your partner. Some unexpected travel may come up, and it could be tiring and stressful. While not everything will go according to plan today, you’ll still enjoy quality time with your spouse. If any conflicts arise, don’t let them linger—discuss them with your family to find a resolution. Remedy: Embrace a spiritual lifestyle to build inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.