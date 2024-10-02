Sagittarius: Focus on enhancing your health and overall personality for a better quality of life. Today, any chronic ailments may cause discomfort, possibly leading you to the hospital and incurring significant expenses. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generous nature. You’ll experience the thrill and excitement of a vibrant love life today. Your confidence will shine in your professional endeavors, helping you effectively convey your perspective and gain support from others. Before embarking on any new task or project, consult with experienced individuals in that field; if time allows, meet with them to seek their insights and advice. After marriage, what may have once felt like a burden can transform into a form of devotion, and you might find yourself deeply engaged in worship today. Consider worshipping Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 PM to 5 PM.