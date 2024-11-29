Sagittarius: You’ll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm today, ready to turn every opportunity into an advantage. Financial offers may come your way—take your time to carefully weigh the pros and cons before committing. Stay vigilant around both friends and strangers to avoid unnecessary complications. Romance might feel a bit tangled and challenging today. Expect plenty of intriguing invitations and possibly a surprise gift to brighten your day. A surprise visit from a relative could shake up your plans, so be prepared for adjustments. You may find yourself lost in your thoughts, which could leave your family feeling neglected—try to strike a balance. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel to combat laziness and enhance your focus.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.